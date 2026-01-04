BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,433,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 818,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 370,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 141,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $218.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.07.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CJS Securities upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

