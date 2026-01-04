Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.00 on January 21st

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 142.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th.
Landstar System has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.
Landstar System Trading Up 2.1%
LSTR opened at $146.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.16. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $179.74. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Quarry LP bought a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Landstar System by 335.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 132.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 118.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.
Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Landstar System
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Bitcoin is down but your income is about to explode
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.