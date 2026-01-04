GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th.

GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

GFL opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

