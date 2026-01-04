Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.11 Million Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,657 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

PRF stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

