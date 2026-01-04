GAM Holding AG Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,000,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454,810 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,431,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,936,000 after buying an additional 3,842,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,611,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,881,000 after buying an additional 2,765,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $74.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

