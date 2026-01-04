GAM Holding AG Purchases 2,346 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Accenture by 35.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,376,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,850,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $259.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.83 and a 200 day moving average of $260.41. The stock has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

