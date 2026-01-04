Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 49,597,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,732,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,484 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,432,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,957,000 after purchasing an additional 960,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $719,395,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,047,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

