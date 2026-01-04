Brokerages Set Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Price Target at $585.50

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $585.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $587.00 to $584.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $572.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $612.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $561.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.81.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 118 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,750. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $780,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 791,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 728,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,665,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,537,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

