Davidson Investment Advisors Has $20.65 Million Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,558 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $293.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $297.00.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

