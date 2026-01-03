Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 6,912 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $15,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,912,000 after buying an additional 1,391,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,293,000 after acquiring an additional 448,259 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,904 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,329,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 650.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,961 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Zacks Research raised Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.96.

STZ stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.09. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.45. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $126.45 and a twelve month high of $228.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

