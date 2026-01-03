Comparing Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) & American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) and Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Rebel and Hub Cyber Security”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $11.42 million 0.43 -$17.60 million ($608.24) 0.00 Hub Cyber Security $29.56 million 0.14 -$39.76 million N/A N/A

Profitability

American Rebel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hub Cyber Security.

This table compares American Rebel and Hub Cyber Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -402.98% N/A -218.57% Hub Cyber Security N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Rebel and Hub Cyber Security, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hub Cyber Security 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

American Rebel has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Cyber Security has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Hub Cyber Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.2% of American Rebel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Hub Cyber Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Rebel beats Hub Cyber Security on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand. Further, it offers beer under the American Rebel Light Beer brand. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Hub Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment. It also provides complementary trusted advisory and professional service facilitating cyber risk assessment, cyber risk mitigation, cyber incident response, quality reliability, and safety of critical systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

