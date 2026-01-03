Head to Head Contrast: Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) versus China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Resources Power and Centuri”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Power $13.49 billion 0.92 $1.84 billion N/A N/A Centuri $2.84 billion 0.90 -$6.72 million $0.03 860.53

Analyst Ratings

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Centuri.

This is a summary of current ratings for China Resources Power and Centuri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centuri 2 1 2 0 2.00

Centuri has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.94%. Given Centuri’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centuri is more favorable than China Resources Power.

Risk & Volatility

China Resources Power has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centuri has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Power and Centuri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A Centuri 0.09% 6.37% 1.71%

Summary

Centuri beats China Resources Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Resources Power

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 42 coal-fired power plants, 159 wind farms, 38 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 5 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 52,581 MW. It also engages in coal mining and marketing activities; and undertakes combined generation of heat and power, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution of energy, power sale, intelligent energy, coal mining, and other areas; and distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

