Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) versus Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Head to Head Review

Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Flight Centre and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Flight Centre alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flight Centre N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment -56.44% 9.64% 1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flight Centre and Six Flags Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flight Centre 0 0 1 1 3.50 Six Flags Entertainment 2 4 9 0 2.47

Risk & Volatility

Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus target price of $28.07, suggesting a potential upside of 81.77%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Flight Centre.

Flight Centre has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flight Centre and Six Flags Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flight Centre $1.80 billion 1.24 $70.90 million N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $2.71 billion 0.58 -$231.16 million ($17.72) -0.87

Flight Centre has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Six Flags Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Flight Centre on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flight Centre

(Get Free Report)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. It also provides tour operations, hotel management, and destination management services. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, and cievents. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.