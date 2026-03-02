Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) and NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Head to Head Review

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) and NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Assa Abloy and NAPCO Security Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Assa Abloy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assa Abloy 0 4 1 0 2.20 NAPCO Security Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

NAPCO Security Technologies has a consensus price target of $47.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. Given NAPCO Security Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NAPCO Security Technologies is more favorable than Assa Abloy.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Assa Abloy has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NAPCO Security Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Assa Abloy pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. NAPCO Security Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Assa Abloy pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NAPCO Security Technologies pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NAPCO Security Technologies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NAPCO Security Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Assa Abloy and NAPCO Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assa Abloy 9.74% 14.78% 6.99% NAPCO Security Technologies 24.70% 27.45% 23.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assa Abloy and NAPCO Security Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assa Abloy $15.58 billion N/A $1.50 billion $0.74 28.69 NAPCO Security Technologies $181.62 million 9.15 $43.41 million $1.33 35.05

Assa Abloy has higher revenue and earnings than NAPCO Security Technologies. Assa Abloy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NAPCO Security Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NAPCO Security Technologies beats Assa Abloy on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assa Abloy

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors. It offers Openings Studio, a building information modeling software ecosystem is collaboration tool for designing, documenting, and managing openings. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and various peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Assa Abloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assa Abloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.