Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,155.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,079.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,013.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $850.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

