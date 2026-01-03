GAM Holding AG Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 907,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,520,000 after acquiring an additional 352,264 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of LRCX opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $185.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.88.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

