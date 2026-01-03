Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $76,559,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,852.19. This trade represents a 77.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,007 shares of company stock valued at $63,533,844 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $561.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.08.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

