SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $31,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 98.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $214.08 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $281.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $6,461,324.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,032,047.40. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

