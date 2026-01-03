SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 85.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY?2026 and some quarter estimates (FY?2026 to $10.56 EPS; Q4?2026 to $3.55; Q4?2027 to $3.62; Q1?2027 to $2.10), which supports the view that full?year results remain solid and within Darden’s FY?2026 guidance range. This provides some upside for valuation support.

Zacks raised FY?2026 and some quarter estimates (FY?2026 to $10.56 EPS; Q4?2026 to $3.55; Q4?2027 to $3.62; Q1?2027 to $2.10), which supports the view that full?year results remain solid and within Darden’s FY?2026 guidance range. This provides some upside for valuation support. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Darden’s performance driven by its chicken business, a positive media mention that can boost investor sentiment and short?term demand. Darden Restaurants (DRI) Did Okay Because of the Chicken, Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer highlighted Darden’s performance driven by its chicken business, a positive media mention that can boost investor sentiment and short?term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Broker commentary roundup — outlets reviewed analyst takeaways after Darden’s Q2 report; these summaries provide context but didn’t introduce major new catalysts beyond the Zacks revisions. Analyst Estimates: Here’s What Brokers Think Of Darden Restaurants, Inc. After Its Second-Quarter Report

Broker commentary roundup — outlets reviewed analyst takeaways after Darden’s Q2 report; these summaries provide context but didn’t introduce major new catalysts beyond the Zacks revisions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near?term and FY?2027 estimates (notable cuts: Q1?2028 to $2.16 from $2.39; Q2?2027 to $2.26 from $2.44; Q3?2027 to $3.30 from $3.34; Q3?2026 to $2.96 from $2.97; FY?2027 lowered to $11.29 from $11.36). Those downgrades suggest slightly softer near?term growth expectations and are weighing on the stock.

Zacks trimmed several near?term and FY?2027 estimates (notable cuts: Q1?2028 to $2.16 from $2.39; Q2?2027 to $2.26 from $2.44; Q3?2027 to $3.30 from $3.34; Q3?2026 to $2.96 from $2.97; FY?2027 lowered to $11.29 from $11.36). Those downgrades suggest slightly softer near?term growth expectations and are weighing on the stock. Negative Sentiment: The mixed revision pattern (multiple small cuts vs. a few raises) increases earnings?estimate volatility and short?term uncertainty for investors, which can pressure the share price until clearer sales/cost trends reappear in upcoming quarters.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $187.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.31 and a 200-day moving average of $195.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 8.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

