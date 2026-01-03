SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,348 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.50 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

