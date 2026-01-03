SteelPeak Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 119.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $59.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5761 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

