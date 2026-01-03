Unibase (UB) One Day Volume Hits $11.95 Million

Unibase (UB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Unibase has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Unibase has a total market capitalization of $93.63 million and $11.95 million worth of Unibase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unibase alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89,670.41 or 0.99697945 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89,580.70 or 0.99842075 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Unibase Token Profile

Unibase’s launch date was September 12th, 2025. Unibase’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Unibase’s official Twitter account is @unibase_ai. The Reddit community for Unibase is https://reddit.com/r/unibase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unibase’s official message board is medium.com/@unibase. Unibase’s official website is www.unibase.com.

Buying and Selling Unibase

According to CryptoCompare, “Unibase (UB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unibase has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Unibase is 0.03684144 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $11,871,497.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unibase.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.