GTBTC Price Up 2.6% This Week (GTBTC)

GTBTC (GTBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, GTBTC has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. GTBTC has a total market capitalization of $269.69 million and $19.23 thousand worth of GTBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GTBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $89,897.99 or 1.00195705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,670.41 or 0.99697945 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,580.70 or 0.99842075 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GTBTC Token Profile

GTBTC’s launch date was July 29th, 2025. GTBTC’s total supply is 2,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000 tokens. GTBTC’s official Twitter account is @gate. The official website for GTBTC is www.gate.com/trade/gtbtc_usdt.

Buying and Selling GTBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “GTBTC (GTBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. GTBTC has a current supply of 2,999.46413488. The last known price of GTBTC is 90,235.86036475 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,349.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gate.com/trade/GTBTC_USDT.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GTBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GTBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GTBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

