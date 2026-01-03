OKZOO (AIOT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

OKZOO (AIOT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One OKZOO token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKZOO has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of OKZOO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKZOO has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89,670.41 or 0.99697945 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,580.70 or 0.99842075 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OKZOO Profile

OKZOO’s genesis date was April 24th, 2025. OKZOO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKZOO is okzoo.app. OKZOO’s official Twitter account is @okzoo_app.

OKZOO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKZOO (AIOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OKZOO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 102,516,666 in circulation. The last known price of OKZOO is 0.11561917 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $3,521,767.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://okzoo.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKZOO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKZOO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKZOO using one of the exchanges listed above.

