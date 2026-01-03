Useless Coin (USELESS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $57.73 Million

Useless Coin (USELESS) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Useless Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Useless Coin has a market cap of $101.59 million and $57.73 million worth of Useless Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Useless Coin has traded up 54% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,670.41 or 0.99697945 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89,580.70 or 0.99842075 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Useless Coin

Useless Coin’s total supply is 999,090,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,928,009 tokens. Useless Coin’s official Twitter account is @theuselesscoin. The official website for Useless Coin is theuselesscoin.com.

Useless Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Useless Coin (USELESS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Useless Coin has a current supply of 999,090,119.913681. The last known price of Useless Coin is 0.10495746 USD and is up 37.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $51,993,240.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theuselesscoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Useless Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Useless Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Useless Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

