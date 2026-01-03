Subsquid Price Reaches $0.0853 (SQD)

Subsquid (SQD) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Subsquid has a total market capitalization of $80.18 million and $13.08 million worth of Subsquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Subsquid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Subsquid has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,670.41 or 0.99697945 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,580.70 or 0.99842075 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Subsquid

Subsquid’s launch date was May 17th, 2024. Subsquid’s total supply is 1,336,997,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,966,576 tokens. The official message board for Subsquid is blog.sqd.dev. The official website for Subsquid is www.sqd.ai. Subsquid’s official Twitter account is @hellosqd. The Reddit community for Subsquid is https://reddit.com/r/subsquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Subsquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Subsquid (SQD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Subsquid has a current supply of 1,336,997,653.5180118 with 974,859,320.05436001 in circulation. The last known price of Subsquid is 0.08586431 USD and is down -7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $16,625,558.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sqd.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subsquid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Subsquid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Subsquid using one of the exchanges listed above.

