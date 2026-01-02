Elemental Altus Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 302,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 70,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Up 1.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

About Elemental Altus Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Elemental Altus Royalties Inc is a mineral royalties and streaming company that provides upfront financing to mining and exploration firms in exchange for a percentage of future production revenues or metal streams. Through this business model, the company aligns its interests with the successful development of precious and base-metal projects, offering investors exposure to commodity upside while mitigating the capital-intensive risks of mine development.

Formed in mid-2023 through the combination of Elemental Royalties and Altus Strategies, the company has built a diversified portfolio of royalty interests across West Africa and the Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.