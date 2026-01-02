Short Interest in Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX) Declines By 18.4%

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,720 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 62,139 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Dogwood Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DWTX opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($8.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($6.97). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dogwood Therapeutics will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DWTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dogwood Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dogwood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Dogwood Therapeutics Company Profile

Dogwood Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies aimed at reducing fibrosis and promoting tissue repair in cardiovascular and other fibrotic diseases. The company leverages a proprietary Discovery Engine that integrates high?throughput screening, functional genomics and protein engineering to identify and optimize candidate proteins and antibodies with therapeutic potential.

Dogwood’s lead programs are focused on preventing adverse cardiac remodeling following myocardial injury and improving outcomes in heart failure patients.

