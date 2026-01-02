K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Trading Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 27,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 36,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22.

About K9 Gold

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, vanadium, lithium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project that includes 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador; the Desert Eagle project, which comprises 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres situated in Garfield County, Utah; and the James Bay lithium project located in the La Grande sub-province in Quebec.

