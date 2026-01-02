Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Trading 3.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.50 and last traded at $159.0885. Approximately 198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer and marketer of fruit juices, drinks and specialty food products. Headquartered in Rougemont, Quebec, the company operates through two main segments: Consumer Products, which offers ready-to-drink beverages under both proprietary and private?label brands, and Specialty Products, which supplies fruit and vegetable purees, concentrates and pressed juices to foodservice and industrial customers.

In its Consumer Products segment, Lassonde produces a variety of shelf?stable and refrigerated juices, cocktails and functional beverages.

