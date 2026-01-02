Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOO. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,422,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,321,000 after purchasing an additional 336,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 652,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 338,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies. These companies are liquid and represent some of the multi-national businesses in the world. The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and consists of 100 common stocks, screened for sector representation, liquidity and size.

