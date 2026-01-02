Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05. 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.0850.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

Skanska AB (publ) is a leading global project development and construction group headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Founded in 1887, the company offers a wide range of services spanning project financing, planning, design, and construction. Skanska’s operations are organized into distinct business streams that work together to deliver integrated solutions for both public and private sector clients.

In its construction segment, Skanska delivers civil engineering and building projects, including health care facilities, schools, commercial offices, residential buildings, and transportation infrastructure.

