Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.05. 91,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 74,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $251.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLBR. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.