FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,203 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVI. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 487,625 shares in the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,354,000.

BATS:RDVI opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index. RDVI was launched on Oct 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

