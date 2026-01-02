Wagner Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 791,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,935 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $36,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

