iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stake Boosted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 77,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,733,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $198.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.11.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.