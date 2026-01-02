Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital Partners LLC

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87,957 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 12.3% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,546,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,295 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

AI momentum and 2025 strength: Coverage highlights that Alphabet's AI launches and product moves (Gemini, model upgrades) helped lift ad and cloud monetization, driving a banner 2025 that underpins bullish investor views.

Analyst upgrade flow: Some sell‐side shops have raised targets (notably a Citizens JMP upgrade to $385), which can attract buying interest and support the share price.

Firm buy-side / retail interest: Multiple investor pieces list Alphabet as a top 2026 AI/capital‐allocation idea due to its distribution edge, cloud growth and end‐to‐end AI stack. That narrative is helping demand from advisors and retail channels.

Operational moves (energy / Intersect Power): Alphabet's purchases of energy and data‐center power capacity are strategically important for scale but are longer‐dated benefits for EPS. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed coverage amid the Intersect Power story.

Emerging tech exposure (quantum): Market commentary positions Alphabet as a lower‐risk way to get quantum exposure versus pure‐play names — relevant for strategic, longer‐term investors rather than a near‐term catalyst.

Insider selling: Large disclosed sales (John Kent Walker sold ~17,829 shares; director Frances Arnold also sold) may create near‐term selling pressure or signal tax/planning activity that investors watch.

CapEx and margin risk: Analysts warn heavy AI infrastructure spending across hyperscalers could pressure near‐term free cash flow and margins, a key risk for valuation if spending outpaces revenue conversion.

Regulatory/legal noise: Ongoing reporting about DOJ probes and policy scrutiny adds an overhang that can dent sentiment if enforcement escalates.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.42 and its 200 day moving average is $242.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 192,687 shares of company stock worth $56,255,711 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

