Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $352,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $3,626,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 price target on Celestica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $400.00 price target on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Celestica Stock Down 1.2%

CLS stock opened at $295.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.87. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

