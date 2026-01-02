Greenbush Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Greenbush Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

VTV stock opened at $190.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $193.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.