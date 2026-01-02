Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Lowered by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,008 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,270 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $627.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $636.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.