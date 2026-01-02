Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Lowered by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,008 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,270 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $627.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $636.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: VOO’s cost advantage vs. SPY supports long-term inflows — it tracks the same S&P 500 index and delivers identical exposure with a materially lower expense ratio, which is attractive to fee-sensitive investors. VOO vs. SPY: Which Popular S&P 500 ETF Wins Out for Investors?
- Positive Sentiment: Decent jobs data helped the S&P 500 finish strong into year-end, a momentum tailwind for VOO given its 1:1 exposure to the index. Stock Market Live December 31: Decent Jobs Numbers Help S&P 500 (VOO) Gain on New Year’s Eve
- Positive Sentiment: Strong 2025 index performance (roughly +20% led by tech/AI) and analyst optimism for 2026 could keep demand for broad S&P exposure high. Top 5 stocks to watch in the S&P 500 Index, VOO, and SPY ETFs in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis recommends holding S&P 500 exposure as a “forward-compatible” position for broad AI-driven market shifts, but flags high P/E, AI concentration and a low historical dividend yield — a mixed view that supports passive index ownership while noting valuation risk. VOO: Stay Forward-Compatible With The S&P 500
- Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s notes Fed division and macro variables as key 2026 drivers for the S&P 500 — policy uncertainty could increase volatility but isn’t a VOO-specific risk beyond index sensitivity to rates and growth. How a Divided Fed Could Define the S&P 500 in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-market commentary flagged pressure on tech and AI names, and VOO was noted down in early action — concentrated weakness in large-cap tech can disproportionately drag VOO given the index’s market-cap weighting. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 12/31/2025
- Negative Sentiment: Market-wide sentiment faded into year-end (futures down, S&P logged multiple-session declines and the Fear & Greed index softened), which increases downside risk for broad ETFs like VOO in the near term. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Down As Santa Rally Hopes Fade
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
