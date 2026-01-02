Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Greenbush Financial Group LLC

Greenbush Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,269 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO stock opened at $627.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $636.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $624.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.91.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: VOO’s cost advantage vs. SPY supports long-term inflows — it tracks the same S&P 500 index and delivers identical exposure with a materially lower expense ratio, which is attractive to fee-sensitive investors. VOO vs. SPY: Which Popular S&P 500 ETF Wins Out for Investors?
- Positive Sentiment: Decent jobs data helped the S&P 500 finish strong into year-end, a momentum tailwind for VOO given its 1:1 exposure to the index. Stock Market Live December 31: Decent Jobs Numbers Help S&P 500 (VOO) Gain on New Year’s Eve
- Positive Sentiment: Strong 2025 index performance (roughly +20% led by tech/AI) and analyst optimism for 2026 could keep demand for broad S&P exposure high. Top 5 stocks to watch in the S&P 500 Index, VOO, and SPY ETFs in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis recommends holding S&P 500 exposure as a “forward-compatible” position for broad AI-driven market shifts, but flags high P/E, AI concentration and a low historical dividend yield — a mixed view that supports passive index ownership while noting valuation risk. VOO: Stay Forward-Compatible With The S&P 500
- Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s notes Fed division and macro variables as key 2026 drivers for the S&P 500 — policy uncertainty could increase volatility but isn’t a VOO-specific risk beyond index sensitivity to rates and growth. How a Divided Fed Could Define the S&P 500 in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-market commentary flagged pressure on tech and AI names, and VOO was noted down in early action — concentrated weakness in large-cap tech can disproportionately drag VOO given the index’s market-cap weighting. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 12/31/2025
- Negative Sentiment: Market-wide sentiment faded into year-end (futures down, S&P logged multiple-session declines and the Fear & Greed index softened), which increases downside risk for broad ETFs like VOO in the near term. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Down As Santa Rally Hopes Fade
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
See Also
