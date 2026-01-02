Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Greenbush Financial Group LLC

Greenbush Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $627.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $636.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $624.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.