Head-To-Head Review: Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) and RTX (NYSE:RTX)

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) and RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Momentus and RTX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Momentus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentus $2.11 million 3.23 -$34.95 million ($70.54) -0.07 RTX $80.74 billion 3.05 $4.77 billion $4.87 37.70

Analyst Recommendations

RTX has higher revenue and earnings than Momentus. Momentus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Momentus and RTX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentus 1 0 0 0 1.00 RTX 0 5 15 3 2.91

RTX has a consensus price target of $184.18, indicating a potential upside of 0.31%. Given RTX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RTX is more favorable than Momentus.

Profitability

This table compares Momentus and RTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentus -3,445.25% N/A -281.78% RTX 7.67% 13.28% 5.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Momentus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of RTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Momentus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of RTX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Momentus has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTX has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RTX beats Momentus on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentus

(Get Free Report)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations. This segment also designs, produces, and supports cabin interior, including oxygen systems, food and beverage preparation, storage and galley systems, and lavatory and wastewater management systems; battlespace, test and training range systems, crew escape systems, and simulation and training solutions; information management services; and aftermarket services that include spare parts, overhaul and repair, engineering and technical support, training and fleet management solutions, and asset and information management services. Its Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation customers; and produces, sells, and services military and commercial auxiliary power units. The Raytheon segment provides defensive and offensive threat detection, tracking, and mitigation capabilities for U.S., foreign government, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Raytheon Technologies Corporation and changed its name to RTX Corporation in July 2023. RTX Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.