Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $8.40. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 2,013,752 shares changing hands.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 17.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the first quarter worth about $186,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSE American: CLM) is a closed-end diversified management investment company organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund’s primary objective is to seek total return, with an emphasis on dividend income and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Trading on the NYSE American, CLM offers investors exposure to a flexible portfolio designed to capture income opportunities across various market environments.

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in convertible securities, including both convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks, as well as common stocks of companies with favorable risk-return profiles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.