Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.31 and traded as high as $36.01. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 9,339 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timberland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.11 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Debord sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $194,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,807. The trade was a 47.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Stoney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,389.60. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,090 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 355.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank’s core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

