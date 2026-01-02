Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.23 and traded as high as $25.89. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 282,608 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UCTT

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 23,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $625,805.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,767.83. The trade was a 34.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 90.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,953 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean’s product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.