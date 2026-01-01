Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 111,313 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 81,695 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,851 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 94,851 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inpex has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter.

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

