Sportradar Group AG $SRAD Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,470 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth $321,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,971,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,844,000 after buying an additional 129,276 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 369.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 64,590 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Arete Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

SRAD opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 2.02. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $342.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.04 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

