Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 11,480 Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Loar were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Loar by 45.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,649,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 512,416 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Loar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,884,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Loar by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Loar stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Loar Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $99.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Loar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOAR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Loar in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Loar in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

