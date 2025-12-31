Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 812 and last traded at GBX 812.07. Approximately 5,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 93,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 836.

Elixirr International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of £399.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 814.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 775.42.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr is a global consulting firm with a bold ambition: to become the best consulting firm in the world.

Founded in 2009 to challenge a declining industry standard, we’ve grown from a single vision into a powerhouse of entrepreneurial talent. We partner with businesses around the world to deliver transformational results, from boardroom strategy through to execution, powered by the technology of tomorrow. We do this in a way that’s anything but traditional – helping our clients change the game in their industries, just as we are changing the game in ours.

