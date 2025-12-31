Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 49,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 18,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc is a healthcare provider specializing in post-acute and long-term care through a network of skilled nursing, rehabilitation and assisted living facilities. The company’s core activities include the management and operation of nursing centers that deliver short-term rehabilitation, subacute care and extended custodial care services.

Beyond traditional skilled nursing, Diversicare offers physical, occupational and speech therapy, outpatient rehabilitation programs, memory care and residential assisted living.

